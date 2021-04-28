Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Up 4,506.1% in April

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,334,800 shares, an increase of 4,506.1% from the March 31st total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,010.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TEFOF opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.
Telefónica Company Profile
See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.