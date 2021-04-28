Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Up 4,506.1% in April

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,334,800 shares, an increase of 4,506.1% from the March 31st total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,010.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEFOF opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.