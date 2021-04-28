Tellor (TRB) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $81.16 or 0.00149911 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $125.61 million and $135.05 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00065329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00072038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.91 or 0.00823670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00096165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.89 or 0.07778297 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,624,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,777 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

