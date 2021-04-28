Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Director Acquires $214,000.00 in Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diana Derycz Kessler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Diana Derycz Kessler sold 59 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $196.47.

Shares of Tellurian stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. 12,665,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,111,741. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $873.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tellurian by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 48.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 389,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TELL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

