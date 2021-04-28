Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the March 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TLSYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Telstra stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. 5,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. Telstra has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

