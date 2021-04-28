Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Down 78.9% in April

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the March 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE TDF traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,769. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

