TENA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,512.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. TENA has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $1,512.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENA coin can now be bought for $1.99 or 0.00003708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TENA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00065309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00071560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.56 or 0.00820744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00096023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.57 or 0.07764967 BTC.

TENA Coin Profile

TENA (CRYPTO:TENA) is a coin. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 coins. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.