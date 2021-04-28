Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-$0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $515.70 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.240-0.280 EPS.

TENB has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 140,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,415. Tenable has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.13 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $1,687,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,148,886.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

