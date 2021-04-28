Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $124-$126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.18 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.240-0.280 EPS.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 140,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,415. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. Tenable has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.13 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.29.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,687,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,148,886.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,415 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

