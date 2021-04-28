Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $71.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tenet Healthcare traded as high as $58.10 and last traded at $57.93, with a volume of 7170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.46.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

