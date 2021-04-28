Tenet Healthcare (THC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) in the last few weeks:
- 4/23/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $62.00.
- 4/22/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $65.00.
- 4/22/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $56.00 to $60.00.
- 4/22/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $65.00.
- 4/9/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2021 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
Shares of THC stock opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.31, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $51,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,749,000 after acquiring an additional 141,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,372,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
