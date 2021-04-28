Tenet Healthcare (THC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) in the last few weeks:

4/23/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $62.00.

4/22/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $65.00.

4/22/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $56.00 to $60.00.

4/22/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $56.00 to $60.00.

4/22/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $65.00.

4/9/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of THC stock opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.31, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Get Tenet Healthcare Co alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $51,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,749,000 after acquiring an additional 141,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,372,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.