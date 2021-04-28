TenUp Trading Down 20.9% Over Last Week (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. TenUp has a total market cap of $256,139.34 and approximately $225.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TenUp has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00034049 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001168 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002701 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 70,274,386 coins and its circulating supply is 17,711,962 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

