TERA (TERA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $137,706.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, TERA has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. TERA has a total market capitalization of $17.48 million and approximately $137,706.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00061684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00274725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.37 or 0.01033097 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00025668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.52 or 0.00711068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.34 or 1.00115698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.