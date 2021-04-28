Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.670-0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Shares of TDC opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,487.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

