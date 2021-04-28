Ternium (NYSE:TX) Issues Earnings Results

Ternium (NYSE:TX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

Shares of NYSE:TX traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.32. 25,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,436. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. Ternium has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

TX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

