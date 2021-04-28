Ternium S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:TX)

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Ternium has a payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ternium to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Ternium stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ternium has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.82. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

