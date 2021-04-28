Terra Virtua Kolect One Day Trading Volume Reaches $40.35 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 46.7% higher against the dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $124.59 million and $40.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00065329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00072038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.91 or 0.00823670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00096165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.89 or 0.07778297 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

TVK is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

