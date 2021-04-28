Terracoin Price Hits $0.0333 on Top Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $764,760.79 and $156.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,513.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $889.21 or 0.01631164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.39 or 0.00523522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065502 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001577 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003710 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

