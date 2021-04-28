TerraUSD (UST) Market Capitalization Hits $1.93 Billion

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $46.35 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006568 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00014647 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,935,240,223 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.