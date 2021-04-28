Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm Sells 62,500 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $10.34 on Wednesday, reaching $694.40. 21,745,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,752,488. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $685.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $652.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $666.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,394.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

