Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $695.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $667.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,396.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $683.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total value of $8,175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,021,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,153 shares of company stock worth $62,230,749 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.