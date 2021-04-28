Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Tesla by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,153 shares of company stock valued at $62,230,749 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $696.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,915,164. The firm has a market cap of $668.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,396.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $683.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $651.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

