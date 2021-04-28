Tether Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Tether has a total market cap of $51.01 billion and $103.42 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00061451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00275635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.12 or 0.01068989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.75 or 0.00707711 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,142.84 or 1.00636915 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 52,406,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 51,011,953,229 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

