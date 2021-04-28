Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,900 shares, a growth of 772.4% from the March 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TBPMF remained flat at $$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,640,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,250. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.34.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunomodulator drugs. It develops ARDS-003 for the treatment of sepsis and prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome; Reduvo for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; PLENITUDE to treat advanced uncontrolled cancer pain; REBORN for the treatment of breakthrough cancer pain and fibromyalgia; and SERENITY to treat cancer cachexia.

