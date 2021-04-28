Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Announces Earnings Results

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

TTEK traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.25. 435,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,762. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.29. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $64.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

