Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.22 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.600-3.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $134.25. The company had a trading volume of 435,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $64.83 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.35 and a 200 day moving average of $125.29. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.14.

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $540,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

