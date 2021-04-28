Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.600-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85 to $0.90 EPS.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.25. 435,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,762. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $64.83 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.14.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $373,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.