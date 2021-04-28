Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

TEVA traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,481,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

