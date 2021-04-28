Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4-16.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.71 billion.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.700 EPS.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. 12,481,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,541,537. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.98.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

