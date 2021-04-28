Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.40 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.68 billion.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.
TEVA stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. 12,491,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,541,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.