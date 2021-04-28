Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.40 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.68 billion.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

TEVA stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. 12,491,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,541,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.98.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

