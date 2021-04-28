Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $207,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $190.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.11 and its 200-day moving average is $168.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.29.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

