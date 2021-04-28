Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Reduced by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $190.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.29.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

