Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Barclays

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.06% from the company’s previous close.

TXN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.93.

Shares of TXN traded down $7.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.91. 477,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,678. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.87. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

