Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

TXN stock traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.11 and its 200-day moving average is $168.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $6,452,031.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,732 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after buying an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

