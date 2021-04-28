Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.680-1.920 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.68-1.92 EPS.

Shares of TXN traded down $9.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.19. 244,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.11 and its 200-day moving average is $168.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $166.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.54.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.