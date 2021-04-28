Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $8.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.10. The company had a trading volume of 176,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.11 and its 200-day moving average is $168.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $2,603,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 287,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

