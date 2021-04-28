Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.93.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded down $7.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.36. The stock had a trading volume of 451,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,678. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.