Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $220.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.93.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $7.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.36. 451,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,746,678. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.11 and a 200 day moving average of $168.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

