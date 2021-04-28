Textron Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.75. 1,380,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,186. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

