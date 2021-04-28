Tezos Market Capitalization Achieves $4.05 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $5.28 or 0.00009641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $4.05 billion and $305.32 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00031902 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 767,953,338 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.