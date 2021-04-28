TFG Advisers LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. First Command Bank grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $268.42. 33,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,971,782. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $315.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.90 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

