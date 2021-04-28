TFG Advisers LLC Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.20. 50,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.81. The company has a market cap of $207.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

