TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. TFI International posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2324 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TFI International by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TFI International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 1,928.9% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

