TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $83.29 and last traded at $82.59, with a volume of 4427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.65.

The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TFI International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29.

TFI International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

