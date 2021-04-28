TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Update

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, an increase of 368.5% from the March 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,862,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TSPG opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
About TGI Solar Power Group
