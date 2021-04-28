The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Trading Down 5%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) shares were down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $32.45. Approximately 9,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 377,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

