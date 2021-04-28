The Allstate (ALL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Allstate to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALL stock opened at $125.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $126.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

