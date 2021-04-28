The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Position Decreased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 38,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,593. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $34.73 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.7133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

