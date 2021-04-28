The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.08. 295,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,691,304. The company has a market cap of $137.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.83. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

