The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Boeing stock traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.79. The stock had a trading volume of 598,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,691,304. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.83. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

