The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 22.000-26.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,395.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,238.36.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,215.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,184.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,041.22. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $452.45 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.